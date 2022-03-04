Zelenskyy’s 'Servant of the People' satire series could land on streamers in studio push for licensing: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy entered politics and found himself in charge of his country's fight against Russia's Vladimir Putin, he led a life as an on-screen performer.

A former comedian, Zelenskyy, 44, starred as a head of state in the 2017 political satire "Servant of the People," which is also the name of the real-life political party he founded.

Soon, audiences in America may be able to watch Zelenskyy in action.

According to a report, the studio behind the series may distribute "Servant of the People" to streaming services.

Studio Kvartal-95 is said to be ironing out details that would allow "Servant of the People" to have a second run on Netflix and possibly other streaming entities, Forbes reported Friday, citing a source familiar with discussions.

Per the insider, Studio Kvartal-95 is looking to license the project on a non-exclusive basis in the United States in a quest to broaden its availability to the masses.

"While the real-world scenario facing [Zelensky] and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and ‘Servant of the People’ is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television," the company stated in a March 2 press release.

The Ukrainian hit series has since been licensed by Channel 4 in the U.K., as well as broadcasters in Greece, Romania and the Middle East, according to Eccho Rights, which said it donated 50,000 Euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in support of the country’s fight against Russia.

Zelenskyy dissolved a parliament dominated by his political opponents immediately after taking office in May 2019.

Forbes further maintains through its source connected to negotiations that the remaining proceeds made from licensing "Servant of the People" will go to Studio Kvartal-95 after Eccho Rights receives its distribution fee.

Reps for Netflix and Studio Kvartal-95 did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.