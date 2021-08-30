Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Netflix
Published

'You' drops Season 3 teaser trailer, reveals premiere date

Penn Badgley is back as serial killer Joe Goldberg

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Penn Badgley returns as serial killer Joe Goldberg in the third season of "You" and will be joined by a new character: his son.

The Netflix thriller released its first teaser trailer and confirmed new episodes will premiere on Friday, Oct. 15.

Season 3 is set to jump a little forward in time with Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) married and raising their baby boy, named Henry. 

The couple has "moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers," a synopsis revealed. 

NETFLIX PICKS UP NBC'S 'MANIFEST' FOR FOURTH SEASON

Penn Badgley as Joe (L) and Victoria Pedretti as Love (R) in Season 3 of "You."

Penn Badgley as Joe (L) and Victoria Pedretti as Love (R) in Season 3 of "You." (Netflix)

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

In the teaser, Joe admits he fears his son might inherit his sinister ways. 

"I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without… challenges. Let’s just say, I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do," he says. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You" is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novels and Season 3 will also feature Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean.

Trending