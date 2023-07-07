Expand / Collapse search
'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner wins in court, Jessica Simpson reacts to Ozempic rumors

By Cassie Maynard | Fox News
side by side of Kevin Costner and Jessica Simpson

Kevin Costner has a victory in divorce court while Jessica Simpson slams rumors she used Ozempic to lose weight. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

LEGAL VICTORY - Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine must move out of California home by end of month, judge rules.

CLEARING THE AIR - Jessica Simpson reacts to rumors she's on Ozempic: 'Do people want me to be drinking again?'

'MORAL DECAY' - 'Passion of the Christ' star Jim Caviezel says faith is under attack.

Adele speaks into the microphone while holding a BRIT award on stage

Adele warned her fans not to throw things at her while she's on stage. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

ADELE'S WARNING - Singer warns fans 'I'll f---ing kill you' if they throw anything at her following dangerous concert trend.

'LOST HER MARBLES' - Carrot Top says he was on the same plane as woman who went on tirade about 'not real' passenger.

BARING IT ALL - SI Swimsuit cover girl Brooks Nader reveals her secret to staying bikini-ready.

side by side of Shania Twain on stage

Shania Twain slipped on stage while performing in Chicago. (Kevin Mazur)

'DON'T IMPRESS ME MUCH' - Shania Twain wipes out onstage during Chicago concert.

SECRET WEAPON - 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner's divorce hearing: What to know about his celebrity lawyer.

Journey

From left to right, Gregg Rolie, Ross Valory, Neal Schon, George Tickner and Aynsley Dunbar of Journey. (Gems/Redferns)

'GODSPEED GEORGE' - Journey guitarist George Tickner dead at 76.

'DEEPLY DISTRESSED' - Robert De Niro breaks silence on death of 19-year old grandson.

