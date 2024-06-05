Kelly Osbourne hopes she's 'embalmed' her body with drug, alcohol use so she can't get cancer

Kelly Osbourne hopes her past drug and alcohol use has "embalmed" her body so she doesn't get cancer.

The 39-year-old TV personality revealed her family has a history of the often deadly disease, and she doesn't want to fall victim to the same fate.

"I’m hoping that I’ve embalmed myself, so I don’t ever get cancer," Osbourne seemingly joked during an episode of "The Osbournes Podcast." "I’m pickled from all the drugs and alcohol, for sure."

Jack Osbourne chimed in, "I don’t think it works that way. But I’m no doctor."

Kelly pointed out her mother, Sharon Osbourne, struggled with colorectal cancer in the 2000s.

"Apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree," she added.

Sharon was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002 and is now in remission. The TV star eventually underwent a double mastectomy after a test showed she had "the breast cancer gene."

Osbourne struggled with substance abuse for years and has openly spoken about how she was introduced to opiates.

"I kept getting sick, and I had a really bad case of tonsillitis, they ended up having to give me some crazy surgery, and then after that, they gave me Vicodin," she said during an episode of "Red Table Talk." "And that was all I needed."

"I went from having every voice in my head being like, 'You're fat, you're ugly, you're not good enough, no one likes you, you don't deserve this, people only like you because of who your parents are.' And then all of a sudden, every single voice was silenced, and it felt like life gave me a hug."

Eventually, Osbourne moved on to different drugs, including heroin.

"I was like, 'Why am I so confident in all of this?' And then very quickly I went from Vicodin to Percocet, from Percocet to heroin eventually, because it was cheaper," she said.

Osbourne suffered a relapse in 2021 after four years of sobriety.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery," Osbourne admitted on her Instagram stories at the time. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."

She first got sober in 2017.

