Journey guitarist George Tickner dead at 76

Tickner was the original guitarist and co-founder of iconic '80s rock band

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Journeys Jonathan Cain reflects on rock bands struggles with fame in doc: We werent in a good place Video

Journeys Jonathan Cain reflects on rock bands struggles with fame in doc: We werent in a good place

The legendary American rock band that dominated the music scene in the 80s is now the subject of a new documentary premiering on Reelz titled "Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found."

George Tickner, the original guitarist and co-founder of the iconic '80s rock band Journey, has died. He was 76.

Journey's lead guitarist and co-founding member Neal Schon, 69, shared the tragic news about Tickner's death.

"Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old," Schon wrote on Facebook accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the band.

JOURNEY CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY: ROCK BAND MEMBERS THEN AND NOW

Journey

From left to right, Gregg Rolie, Ross Valory, Neal Schon, George Tickner and Aynsley Dunbar of Journey. (Getty Images)

"Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely."

Tickner's cause of death remains unknown.

"Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking.. I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s," Schon concluded. 

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Loving fans paid tribute to Tickner on the shared social media post. 

"You have so many Precious Musicians with You over the years. Condolences to George’s and the Journey Family. Love the music you have all done Together…and thankful for Georges Contributions…" one fan wrote.

Another Journey fan penned, "Oh no, I am truly sorry to hear this news. Fly with the angels and rest peacefully George."

"Thanks for the great music George Ticker another new Star in the Sky tonight," a comment read.

Journey at Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame ceremony

From left to right, rock group Journey bandmembers Jonathan Cain, Steve Perry, George Tickner, Neal Schon, Aynsley Dunbar (rear), Robert Fleischman, Ross Valory and Steve Smith (beret) at their star ceremony where they were honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Getty Images)

STEVE PERRY WOWS CROWD AFTER 19 YEAR ABSENCE FROM STAGE

Schon additionally shared another photo of Tickner holding a plaque of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star and explained the reason he left the band Journey.

"Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner..you will be missed immensely! Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey's early years. The reason he left Journey was to attend Stanford University on full Scholarship, earning his PhD. Fly free above the stars, Sir…Herbie's waiting to greet you." 

News of Tickner's death comes after the legendary band celebrated its 50th anniversary in April. 

The band Journey performing on stage during the '80s

American rock band Journey, left to right, bassist Ross Valory, singer Steve Perry, drummer Steve Smith, guitarist Jonathan Cain, and guitarist Neal Schon acknowledge the audience after performing at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, June 10, 1983. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Journey was formed in February 1973 by Schon, Gregg Rolie and Herbie Herbert.

FORMER JOURNEY FRONTMAN STEVE PERRY REVEALS WHY HE LEFT BAND AT ITS HEIGHT

Steve Perry was the frontman and prominent songwriter for the band for 10 years alongside Schon, Rolie, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar and Steve Smith.

The rock band has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with 25 of their hit songs – "Don’t Stop Believin’," "Open Arms," "Who’s Crying Now" and "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart). Journey has sold over 100 million albums.

Current members of the band include Schon, Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka and Todd Jensen.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

