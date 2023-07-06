Journey guitarist George Tickner dead at 76

George Tickner, the original guitarist and co-founder of the iconic '80s rock band Journey, has died. He was 76.

Journey's lead guitarist and co-founding member Neal Schon, 69, shared the tragic news about Tickner's death.

"Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old," Schon wrote on Facebook accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the band.

JOURNEY CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY: ROCK BAND MEMBERS THEN AND NOW

"Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely."

Tickner's cause of death remains unknown.

"Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking.. I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s," Schon concluded.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Loving fans paid tribute to Tickner on the shared social media post.

"You have so many Precious Musicians with You over the years. Condolences to George’s and the Journey Family. Love the music you have all done Together…and thankful for Georges Contributions…" one fan wrote.

Another Journey fan penned, "Oh no, I am truly sorry to hear this news. Fly with the angels and rest peacefully George."

"Thanks for the great music George Ticker another new Star in the Sky tonight," a comment read.

STEVE PERRY WOWS CROWD AFTER 19 YEAR ABSENCE FROM STAGE

Schon additionally shared another photo of Tickner holding a plaque of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star and explained the reason he left the band Journey.

"Rest peacefully, Dr. George Tickner..you will be missed immensely! Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey's early years. The reason he left Journey was to attend Stanford University on full Scholarship, earning his PhD. Fly free above the stars, Sir…Herbie's waiting to greet you."

News of Tickner's death comes after the legendary band celebrated its 50th anniversary in April.

Journey was formed in February 1973 by Schon, Gregg Rolie and Herbie Herbert.

FORMER JOURNEY FRONTMAN STEVE PERRY REVEALS WHY HE LEFT BAND AT ITS HEIGHT

Steve Perry was the frontman and prominent songwriter for the band for 10 years alongside Schon, Rolie, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar and Steve Smith.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The rock band has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with 25 of their hit songs – "Don’t Stop Believin’," "Open Arms," "Who’s Crying Now" and "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart). Journey has sold over 100 million albums.

Current members of the band include Schon, Cain, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka and Todd Jensen.