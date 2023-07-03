‘Passion of the Christ’ star Jim Caviezel says faith is under attack

Jim Caviezel, best known for playing Jesus Christ in "The Passion of the Christ," has taken up a new cause.

Caviezel stars in the film "Sound of Freedom," in theaters now, which follows the story of a former federal agent working to save children from human trafficking.

The actor spoke to Fox News Digital about the shortcomings of modern day Christianity while promoting the film, which also stars Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp.

"The problem is that modern day Christianity has become so weak and useless," Caviezel told Fox News Digital. "I mean, modern day Christians are more afraid of the devil than they are of God. God could destroy the devil without a glance, but he looks to us to make a decision."

Caviezel claims Americans "don't want" God in our religion and universities, which has led to "moral decay" in society.

"So, you have moral depravity. I mean, moral decay everywhere, falling apart," he added. "Laws don't mean anything anymore. We don't have a First Amendment…There's no such thing as free speech anymore. You're absolutely destroyed everywhere, and the media throws out everybody's a racist."

"Sound of Freedom," is based on the true story of former federal agent Tim Ballard's mission to save children from human trafficking. Ballard told Fox News Digital he "never dreamed" he would be able to show people what he saw while working to combat the issue.

"It's a feeling of gratitude, really, that someone thought to come to us and thought the story was worthy. It has to be someone who believes, who's a cause driven person, because this isn't the kind of movie you say, ‘Hey, entertainment value.’ You know, these are people with heart."

"They feel deeply about this movie because it really is cause-based."

Many actors passed on the lead role, but Caviezel was "amazing," co-star and producer Eduardo Verastegui told Fox News Digital.

"They passed. And I believe things happen for a reason," he said. "Thank God that they passed, because Jim Caviezel is amazing. This guy is not only an amazing actor, but he's passionate about this."

Caviezel says he is often painted as "controversial," but he is not afraid to speak his mind.

"Why is it controversial – what I say or speak on?" he said. "I guess not all controversial people are evil, but that's how you're trained now."

For Caviezel, the movies he chooses to do must have a "moral redemption."

"The purpose God gave me in this business, I wanted to bring his light," he explained. "And it doesn't mean I'm always his light into an industry. And I wanted to do that, but it doesn't mean that I'm not going to play the devil in movies. Just there's got to be some sort of moral redemption."

"But the math is so wrong now," Caviezel added, while explaining what roles he will take on. "It just seems [the devil's] evil is winning right now."

"I may not have any friends around me when this is over, but I'll have [God]," Caviezel said. "He won't leave me. I'll be looking at him at that point. When I do leave this earth, at least I gave the best I could from God, you know, and my Father in heaven. And I want the world to know I love him. And maybe that's evil to them. Not to me, but to them."

"The Count of Monte Cristo" star is not "worried about" getting people to like him. "You can be liked by many, many people," Caviezel claimed. "They don't love you though. Love comes from one, from God."

Ballard's goal for "Sound of Freedom" is to inspire people to get involved in the cause. Ballard explained that the movie serves as a resource and an opportunity for viewers to "intervene" and end child trafficking.

"[The director said], ‘I hope this movie really only begins when you all leave the theater,'" Ballard recalled Alejandro Monteverde saying at the film's premiere. "And that's our hope that it's something that they're thinking about the next day and the next day and the next day. And it's our responsibility to build."

"We're in the back end right now building the landing pads because eventually when they start wondering what to do, here we are. Here's some options, here's some resources, here's some opportunities for you to rise up, get loud, intervene, do what you need to do to help us end this horrific plague that is affecting so many millions of children."

For Caviezel, he wants people to leave the film inspired.

"That inspiration inspires you to have courage in this new world right now that we're in," the actor said.

