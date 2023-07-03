Robert De Niro 'deeply distressed' by death of 19-year-old grandson

Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has passed away. He was just 19.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

De Niro's eldest child, daughter Drena De Niro, shared the devastating news to her Instagram.

"My beautiful sweet angel," she began. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she wrote.

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

This is a developing story.

