"Wheel of Fortune" almost looked very different.

In 1981, Pat Sajak was working for local television in Los Angeles when he got the offer to take over hosting of the beloved game show. Now, in a conversation with daughter Maggie Sajak, he admits that he had reservations over taking the job that's made him a household name.

"You're working in Los Angeles," Maggie began in a video shared on the "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram page. "And one day you get a call from creator of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Merv Griffin."

He explained, "When you work in L.A., in local TV, in a way you're auditioning every night, because the producers are sitting at home watching TV in their underwear like everybody else."

As Maggie laughed, he continued, "Anyway, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ had been on the air for seven years in daytime on NBC, and the host was leaving, and they needed a new host, and he asked if I was interested. And I swear, the first thought was ‘Yes there are three R’s' is not exactly a career mover."

Maggie made a face. It has since been made clear that Griffin's call was the job offer of a lifetime, and Pat acknowledged it with, "Yeah, I know, shows you what I know."

Sajak began his career as a newscaster for a small radio station in his hometown of Chicago. In 1968, he joined the Army and was sent to Vietnam, where he worked with the Armed Forces Radio in Saigon.

After being discharged, he ended up in Nashville, Tennessee, where he began working in television. In 1977, he became a weatherman for L.A. station KNBC-TV after being discovered by a talent scout.

Just four years later, he received the call from Griffin to host "Wheel of Fortune." The show had been airing on daytime TV since 1975 with host Chuck Woolery. Sajak took over hosting until that iteration of the game show ended in 1989.

The much more well-known nighttime version began airing in 1983, and Sajak has been the only host for it. His final show airs on Friday, with Ryan Seacrest taking over as host beginning next season.

Maggie also spoke to Pat about the addition of his co-host Vanna White to the show, saying that when he took the job, "an important piece of the puzzle wasn't there yet." She joined the show in 1982.

"After her audition, she was so nervous," Pat remembered. "Merv is smarter than I am, and he saw something in her and knew that the nerves would go away. And they did, and she's been a joy."

He added, "I shudder to think how life could have been different."

The host was then asked about the secret to the show's longevity and admitted that he does not know the answer.

"If I knew, I'd be out creating other shows with the same secret and I'd be a wealthy man," he said, before joking, "Oh, I am."