'Wonder Woman 1984' release postponed again to Christmas Day

Warner Bros. has officially pushed back the release of “Wonder Woman 1984" until Christmas.

The movie, which stars Gal Gadot, was originally set to open during the summer but the release was postponed until Oct. 2. because of the coronavirus pandemic

“We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement.

Warner Bros.' $200 million “Tenet" fared well in its international-first launch, but ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York. All theaters are operating at reduced capacity.

“Tenet” grossed about $20 million in its North American rollout, which included two weeks of showings in Canada. Some believed that was as good as possible, given the circumstances, and hinted that audiences would follow new releases into theaters.

But the “Wonder Woman 1984” postponement was its own kind of verdict, suggesting the studio doesn't believe current box-office returns can sustain its big-budget releases. Universal Studios on Friday also pushed the Jordan Peele-produced thriller “Candyman” from Oct. 16 to sometime next year.

Meanwhile, Marvel's “Black Widow" is slated for Nov. 6 and Sony Pictures is releasing the rom-com “Broken Hearts Gallery" this weekend.

