Wilmer Valderrama calls Demi Lovato his ‘soulmate’ in NSWF text exchange
Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato seem to have the cutest relationship, doting on each other constantly on social media.
In a funny text exchange, the former “That’s 70’s Show” star called his lady love his “soulmate.”
Swoon.
The whole exchange, which Lovato shared on Instagram, happened during a conversation where they both thought the exact same thing at the same time.
“OMG. Thats what I said,” said Lovato in response to whatever they were talking about.
“LOLOLOL,” Valderrama responded. “MY F***ING SOULMATE!”
A happy Lovato responded with: “RELATIONSHIP GOALSSSSSS AS F**KKKK!!!!!” a bunch of smiley emojis.
The snapshot was captioned with: “When you a bae say the same thing at the same time”
Lovato and Valderrama have not been shy to share their affection for each other with the world. Recently the 22-year-old singer told a New Zealand radio station that if he asked her to marry him, she would do it in a heartbeat.
“I am very, very in love with him. I think – we will probably wait a little bit longer, but – if he asked tomorrow I would say yes,” she said.