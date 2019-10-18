William H. Macy back to work as wife Felicity Huffman serves 14-day prison sentence

William H. Macy returned to work on the set of his TV series "Shameless" days after his wife, Felicity Huffman, surrendered herself to prison.

He was spotted getting ready for a scene in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

Huffman is currently serving a 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Macy reportedly dropped her off, according to Entertainment Tonight, on Tuesday. "Bill drove her there and dropped her off. Bill is supporting her and standing by her. He’s a rock and very supportive. She has a lot of family and friend support around her," a source said.

The 56-year-old received her sentence last month after pleading guilty in May for her role in the college admissions scandal. The sentence also included 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

A representative for the actress said Huffman's sentence was reduced by one day because she was given credit for the remaining day to account for the time she spent in custody following her arrest in March.

"Any part of a day spent in official detention equals one day for credit purposes," the spokesperson explained. "Credit is given for time spent in official detention as a direct result of the federal offense for which the federal sentence was imposed."

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT exam.

“Felicity Huffman reported today [October 15] for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” her rep told Fox News. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Her projected release date is Oct. 27.

