Felicity Huffman reports to prison for her role in the college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman surrendered herself to a California federal correctional institution Tuesday to serve her time for her part in the college admissions scandal.

A representative for the actress told Fox News in a statement that she’s begun her 14-day prison sentence and is prepared to serve the remaining conditions handed down to her in September.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” the statement reads. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released.”

Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty in May and accepted responsibility for her part in the high-profile college admissions scandal that demonstrated the lengths wealthy parents will go in order to secure their kids a spot at the college of their choice.

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud earlier this year. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

In addition to serving 14 days in prison, Huffman also received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.