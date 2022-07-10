Prince George makes Wimbledon tennis debut in the Royal Box with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince George caught an exciting tennis match on Sunday when he joined his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for his first Wimbledon experience.

Their eldest son, who turns 9 on July 22, surprised sports fans as he watched the men’s singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Dressed in his Sunday best, Prince George was on hand to see Novak Djokovic win his seventh Wimbledon title by defeating Nick Kyrgios in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Djokovic came back after conceding the first set to Kyrgios. The win was his second straight title at the All England Club.

George reveled in one-on-one time with his parents as his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were not at the famed event

Middleton wore a lovely navy blue wrap dress with white polka dots to match her son’s dark blue blazer and tie.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore a green and purple bow tie pin to mark her status as the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC.)

William stayed cool wearing a khaki colored suit with a blue long-sleeved shirt and dark tie.

Middleton was on hand the day before to Russian-born Elena Rybakina beat third seed Ons Jabeur in a historic women's final.

Rybakina, 23, is also the youngest women's Wimbledon champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

The royals are regulars at the annual event and were spotted watching the men’s singles quarterfinal match earlier in the week when Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner, in addition to Cameron Norrie’s win against David Goffin.

Middleton is such an avid fan of the sport, and the annual summer competition, that she’s only missed Wimbledon twice since marrying Prince William in 2011.

The first event she missed was in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George, who was born weeks after the end of the summer series.

In 2020, the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.