Who should play Ana in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' movie?

"A pale, brown haired girl with blue eyes too big for her face."

That's how innocent yet alluring 23-year-old Anastasia Steele is described in the not-quite-but-almost-pornographic trilogy "Fifty Shades of Grey," and fans are dying to know which young actress is going to play her in the upcoming movie.

While we kept picturing 26-year-old Amanda Seyfried as we read the best-selling novels, she doesn't seem to be on the short list for the role, at least not yet.

"We're looking forward to someone submitting (pun intended) their name for consideration of the pivotal role of Ana," Lisa Parker from Fiftyshadesfilm.com told MTV News. "Maybe an 'it' girl like Jennifer Lawrence; a probable next 'it' girl like Allison Williams; or someone wanting to take a career leap like Felicity Jones, Emilia Clarke or Katie Cassidy."

Parker conducted a quick Twitter poll, and fans' top three choices were Emmy Rossum, Alexis Bledel and going with an unknown.

Around the blogosphere, fans are also rooting for "Mirror Mirror" star Lily Collins, who is exactly 23, and Kristen Stewart, who would make sense for a few reasons: She has the right look, she's nearly the right age (22) and the "Fifty" series actually began as "Twilight" fan fiction.

No word yet on who will play the emotionally wounded, S & M-loving billionaire Christian Grey...

From J-Law to Amanda Seyfried to K-Stew, let us know: Who should play Ana in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie?