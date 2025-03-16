Wendy Williams spotted having dinner in New York after desperate plea for freedom from guardianship

Wendy Williams flashed a smile while out and about in New York City on Saturday evening.

Williams, 60, was seen heading to dinner at Tucci, an Italian eatery in the NoHo district of Manhattan. The talk show host, who suffers from Graves disease and lymphedema, used a mobility scooter to maneuver through city streets.

Williams' appearance outside of her assisted living facility comes after a whirlwind week for the television star, who was not only hospitalized for an evaluation after receiving a welfare check, but also claimed on "The View" Friday that she wasn't incapacitated and wanted to terminate her years-long guardianship.

Williams sported a royal blue Dior monogrammed coat with furry cuffs, black leggings and a pair of black Chanel boots for dinner.

Williams has been under a court-appointed order since May 2022, and has been living in an assisted living facility for one year. She told "The View" hosts that it was her decision to get a competency test, which she passed with "flying colors."

"I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor, so that’s why I went to the hospital," she said. "It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it. How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not."

Williams was taken to the hospital after officials responded to a 911 call from her care facility.

"On Monday, March 10, 2025, the NYPD responded to a welfare check at 505 West 35 Street," the New York Police Department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"EMS responded and transported a 60-year-old female to an area hospital for evaluation."

Williams had thrown a handwritten note that read "Help! Wendy!!" out the window, according to the New York Post.

One day after being rushed to the hospital, Williams spoke with Rosanna Scotto on a live segment of "Good Day New York" to discuss the outcome of her competency tests. She claimed she passed the tests with "flying colors."

"Everybody knows factually that Wendy is not incapacitated," Ginalisa Monterrosa, a caretaker for Williams, told Scotto.

During an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" that same morning, Williams further explained why she pleaded to go to a medical facility and get evaluated by an independent doctor.

"The police showed up. I'm exhausted. I wanted to go to the hospital to talk to the doctor," Williams said.

The former radio queen discussed her guardianship case on "The View," and told the women, "I need them … to get off my neck. I can't do it with these two people again."

She admitted she didn't want a guardian anymore. "It’s been over three years, it’s time for my money and my life to get back to status quo," Williams said. "At this point in my life, I want to terminate the guardianship and move on with my life, if that's possible at all."

In February 2024, the former talk show host's team announced she'd been diagnosed with both progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) .

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," the statement said.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Williams was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez and Emily Trainham contributed to this report.