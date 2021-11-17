Vanessa Hudgens stuns in pair of chic looks during New York City outing

Vanessa Hudgens is taking New York City in opulent style.

The actress, 32, sported two stunning looks in one day while promoting her Netflix film, "Tick, Tick … Boom!" On Wednesday, she was photographed in Midtown Manhattan wearing a pair of chic ensembles that came complete with a Valentino overcoat that doubled as a flowing cape.

For her first outfit, Hudgens, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates star Tucker, 25, stepped out in a black-and-white look from the Carolina Herrera Spring 2022 collection.

The monochromatic set featured a two-piece design with a bustier-style top and a high-waist midi skirt that fell just above her ankles. She completed the look with black stilettos.

VANESSA HUDGENS FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD WHILE ENJOYING BEACH DAY DURING ITALIAN GETAWAY: 'SUN GIRL AT IT AGAIN'

In the "High School Musical" alum’s second display, Hudgens added a pop of color, this time drawing inspiration from Elle Woods, the fashionable sorority queen immortalized by Reese Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde."

VANESSA HUDGENS, HEATHER GRAHAM FLAUNT BIKINI BODIES WHILE MAKING A SPLASH IN THE MEDITERRANEAN

Hudgens hit the street in a bright pink quilted dress that featured gold-button accents and a pink belt at the waist.

She coupled the look with sheer black leggings and black pumps and the same black overcoat serving as a Batman-style cape.

VANESSA HUDGENS SIZZLES IN ‘GROOVY’ BIKINI SNAPSHOT: ‘LOVES A SET’

She extended a shoutout to the doorman at the Ritz-Carlton in an Instagram snap of herself heading to a morning show interview with "The View."

Hudgens has been into fitness for years and regularly popped into her friends' live virtual workouts during the coronavirus quarantine. Before that, Hudgens was into SoulCycle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Put me on a bike in a room with loud music, and I'm happy," she told Women's Health in 2017. "It's like dancing without the stress of worrying if you look good."