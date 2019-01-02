‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix reveals she had cancer removed in 2018

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix revealed Monday she had cancer removed in the last year.

Madix told her fans about the cancer scare on New Year’s Eve while reflecting on 2018 in an Instagram post.

“Everyone is doing it so here’s a long but sincere post about this past year!” the reality television star said in a series of videos and photos on Monday. “2018 was a year full of huge moments that were unplanned. Lifelong dreams fulfilled and unexpected hardships overcome.”

“We went to Cuba and Japan! I dreamt of going to both from such a young age,” she wrote. “I had to have a lil bit o’cancer removed from my body and lymph nodes biopsied. (In the clear now!).”

Madix shared a video taken earlier in the year showing white bandages on her chest and under her arm. At the time, Madix was still waiting on biopsy results on her lymph nodes.

“Update: I’m not allowed to shower so I feel extra gross,” she said in the video. “I’m watching scary shows but what is really scary is what’s going on in there. Still waiting on biopsy results, lymph node biopsy results. So hopefully next week I get a clear on that. Until then, I feel really disgusting.”

The 33-year-old didn’t provide further details about the cancer.

Madix ended the message on Monday about falling “more in love” with her boyfriend Tom Sandoval and her girlfriends. She also touched on meeting her “many goals and ambitions” in 2018.

“So much progress was made on my many goals and ambitions, but I’ve had to learn the same lessons in life over and over: Intense ambition is one of my best qualities BUT when it becomes overwhelming to have so many goals, I need to take a step back and just focus on one thing. Even if an issue won’t be solved right away, talking about it ALWAYS sends it on a path to resolution and healing,” Madix wrote.

She added that she was “looking ahead to 2019 with optimism, hope, and more hard work on the horizon!”

Many fans commented on Madix’s post with support and well wishes.