Valerie Bertinelli celebrates fresh start, no longer going to be the ‘Judge, jury and executioner’ of her life

Valerie Bertinelli is celebrating a fresh start.

On her Instagram page, the "One Day at a Time" star has deleted all her past posts as of Monday and started with a clean slate.

Her first post on Wednesday was a close-up selfie with the caption, "Six months. No alcohol."

She also tagged the Reframe App, an "alcohol reduction and quitting app," according to their page.

The only other post on her profile so far is a text quote credited to Charles Dederich that reads, "Today is the first day of the rest of your life."

In the caption on that post, Bertinelli expanded on her new outlook on life.

"I’ve always been really good at beating myself up about my past and how I could’ve done better. I became a master at judging myself. Judge, jury, and executioner," she wrote.

"I don’t wanna do that anymore. I want to lead a full authentic life, with my heart open to experiencing everything. No more judging. Accepting who I am, flaws and all. What makes me, me," the Food Network star continued.

Bertinelli addressed her followers, encouraging them to consider coping mechanisms or unhealthy habits, like drinking or binge eating, they might have developed over times that "can prevent us from opening our hearts fully."

"I think we’ve built a really lovely community here and I love when you all talk amongst yourselves, the last post being a great example of everyone sharing their journey. It’s been inspiring. When we work together and share our stories, we can lift each other up. Let’s keep inspiring each other," she concluded.

The refreshed Instagram page comes almost three months after Bertinelli said she was planning a social media break.

"The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT," she wrote in a since deleted post. "And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break."

"Y’all take care of yourselves," she added. "I’ll be back before you know it."

Before the break announcement, Bertinelli confirmed she had a new boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, in March.

"It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man," she told USA Today in March, before explaining that she "wasn't expecting" to be in a relationship again after her divorce from Tom Vitale.

In the comments on her recent sobriety post, Goodnough wrote, "Funny how we both just randomly decided to stop drinking only weeks before we met each other."

