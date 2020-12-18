Top 10 classic films to watch on New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve will certainly look different this year, but you can still say goodbye to 2020 in style.

You already have the hottest ticket in town (home sweet home) and you can easily kick back in a glamorous get-up (or pajamas), plenty of bubbly and a perfectly curated playlist. Along with some popcorn, you can conclude the year by watching some feel-good classic films featuring some of Hollywood's most celebrated stars.

To help us with our picks, Fox News reached out to film expert and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) host Alicia Malone, who shared some of her own personal favorites to stream or rent before the ball drops. And best of all, you can ring in 2021 while keeping the movie marathon going.

"The Apartment" (1960)

"This is the film I watch every New Year’s Eve, though honestly, I recommend it to people year-round because it’s my favorite movie of all time," said Malone. "Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine star in this romantic comedy/drama by Billy Wilder, who was a master at mixing tones. It’s romantic but not saccharine, dramatic but not upsetting, and includes a bonus tip of how to make spaghetti with a tennis racket."

Screening on TCM Dec. 25 at 5:45 p.m. ET.

"An American in Paris" (1951)

If you need some inspiration for your own glitzy night at home, then the glamorous 1951 musical "An American in Paris" directed by Vincente Minnelli is an appropriate choice for New Year’s Eve. The film, which stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, tells the tale of three pals struggling to find work in Paris. However, things only get more complicated when two of them fall head over heels for the same woman. Look out for the New Year’s Eve party scene, which will inspire anyone to pop a bottle of champagne (or two) before the clock strikes 12.

"Repeat Performance" (1947)

"Joan Leslie stars in this intriguing film noir, with a story that kicks off on New Year’s Eve," said Malone. "The central question the movie poses is: ‘If you had the chance to relive the last year, what would you do differently?’ And while I’m sure many of us would not want to go through 2020 again, the idea of whether you can change fate, or if events are destined to happen no matter what is a fascinating one."

"After the Thin Man" (1936)

For those craving a good ol’ murder mystery to solve, 1931’s "After the Thin Man" starring William Powell and Myrna Loy is one worth watching while curled up on the couch. The iconic on-screen couple team up for the sixth time to solve a missing person’s case that hits too close for comfort. Look out for James Stewart, as well as Penny Singleton, who played "Blondie" in the film franchise and later voiced Jane Jetson in the ‘60s animated series "The Jetsons."

"An Affair to Remember" (1957)

"If you’re in the need of a good old cathartic cry to shed the grip of this year, ‘An Affair to Remember’ will do it," Malone warned. "Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr fall in love while on a transatlantic sea voyage, and share a kiss on New Year’s Eve, resolving to break off their engagements and meet again in six months' time. This is a remake of ‘Love Affair’ from 1939, and one of the most romantic movies of all time."

"Sunset Boulevard" (1950)

For those wanting some drama, consider watching what is considered to be one of the best films ever made about Hollywood. "Sunset Boulevard," directed by Billy Wilder, is based on a screenwriter (William Holden) who develops an unlikely relationship with a recluse who was once a silent film star (Gloria Swanson) but is now determined to make a comeback. Keep an eye out for the New Year’s Eve scene that ultimately leads to an unexpected ending.

"When Harry Met Sally…" (1989)

"On the other hand, if you’re more in need of a romantic distraction from the sadness of 2020, the New Year’s kiss between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan has a happier outcome," said Malone. "It’s the quintessential rom-com that asks whether men and women can really just be friends, and features excellent late ‘80s fashion on Meg Ryan. I’ll have what she’s having."

"The Poseidon Adventure" (1972)

"Since 2020 has felt like one giant disaster movie, why not cap the year off with a real disaster?" suggested Malone. "Gene Hackman and Shelley Winters are two of the passengers aboard the ocean liner SS Poseidon, which is all set for a brilliant New Year’s Eve party… until a tsunami hits." Let’s just say there’s one star here who played a character who went to a watery grave for the third time.

Screening on TCM Dec. 27 at 1:45 a.m. ET.

"The Phantom Carriage" (1921)

"The Swedish silent horror masterpiece directed by Victor Sjostrom, who also stars as a man who tells his friends a story involving a phantom carriage - driven by a messenger of death, chosen from the people who die each New Year’s Eve," said Malone. "Beautifully made and compellingly told, this is the film that inspired the great Ingmar Bergman to start making movies."

Screening on TCM Dec. 27 at 2:15 a.m. ET.

"Holiday" (1938)

"Another Cary Grant film for your viewing pleasure!" boasted Malone. "This time, a comedy, where Grant plays a man surprised to learn that his new fiancé comes from a very wealthy family. Really, he gets along much better with her sister, played by Katharine Hepburn, and the two hide out from the wealthy crowd during the family’s New Year’s Eve party. You’ll also get to witness some of Grant’s acrobatic skills -- he was an acrobat before he became a Hollywood star."

Screening on TCM Dec. 26 at 3:00 a.m. ET.