Tom Hanks poses with fan's 'Toy Story' stomach tattoo: 'Howdy partner!'

Even as the “Toy Story” franchise comes to a close with its fourth installment, one super fan showed Tom Hanks the movies will live on in his heart -- and on his stomach.

Hanks, who has voiced Woody from the “Toy Story” movies since the first installment was released in 1995, posted a selfie with the fan on Twitter Thursday morning.

TIM ALLEN WARNED TOM HANKS ABOUT ‘TOUGH’ ‘TOY STORY 4’ ENDING: ‘IT WAS EMOTIONAL’

The man had his shirt pulled up to reveal a tattoo of Woody on his stomach. The cartoon cowboy toy was tipping his hat and revealing the bottom of his shoe, which in the movies says “ANDY,” but appeared to be another name on the tattoo.

Hanks tweeted the selfie and captioned the photo: “Well, howdy partner! Where’s Buzz?”

In the “Forrest Gump” actor’s typical fashion, he signed the post: “Hanx.”

On Wednesday morning, Hanks revealed that his “Toy Story” co-star Tim Allen warned Hanks about the “tough” ending to the fourth film.

“Because this is the end of the series and I had gotten some texts from Tim -- Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut -- and these texts are saying, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?'” the 62-year-old actor said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday morning.

Hanks said that since he hadn’t seen the pages, Allen warned him: “Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.”

“And it was,” Hanks confirmed to Ellen. “The last few sessions were -- we’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody. It was emotional. So, I had to, I had to turn my back on them all.”

KEANU REEVES’ ‘TOY STORY 4’ CHARACTER, DUKE CABOOM, REVEALED IN NEW TRAILER

In February, Allen told Entertainment Tonight that he and Hanks could barely hold it together as they recorded the final scenes of the film.

"Both Tom and I, who met yesterday for our little guy's lunch, we were both very, very affected by the end of the movie," Allen, 65, told the outlet at the time. "So much so that he had turn around. He couldn't even deliver his end of it, [and] I couldn't deliver my end of it."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Toy Story 4,” which is set to premiere on June 21, also features the voices of Keanu Reeves, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. A new trailer for the movie was released Tuesday that included a brief appearance by Reeves’ character, a toy stuntman named Duke Caboom.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.