'Mission: Impossible 7' star Tom Cruise enlists robots to enforce coronavirus safety protocols on set: report

Tom Cruise is tripling down on his efforts to enforce coronavirus safety protocols on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7."

The franchise’s leading man has reportedly dropped "huge sums" of money for two robots tasked with making sure cast and crew adhere to COVID-19 safety mandates – and the high-tech machines will be able to administer spot tests to the crew, The Sun reported on Thursday, citing a source on set with insight on the matter.

"Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves," the insider told the publication.

The film is looking to wrap up filming in the United Kingdom this week before Cruise and company head to Dubai to continue in their next phase of production.

In December, it was revealed that the 58-year-old A-lister yelled at two production staffers – whom he reportedly deemed to be in noncompliance of the studio’s social distancing guidelines – when audio of Cruise’s blow-up was leaked to the masses.

In the diatribe, Cruise tore into the workers about the fate of the film industry potentially hanging in the balance and threatened that those who didn’t follow the guidelines would be fired.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us," he yelled. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down."

"We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone."

Following a second outburst, five staffers reportedly quit the production.

The seventh installment of the beloved "Mission: Impossible" franchise has been hard at work filming around various parts of Europe for months. Cruise, who is also an executive producer on the project, reportedly shelled out $700,000 of his own cash to charter two cruise ships from Norway’s Hurtigruten company to house cast and crew for "Mission: Impossible 7," Forbes said in September.

Meanwhile, the Sun's insider described the robotic assistants as "really sophisticated and rather intimidating."

"It’s like the Terminator only not as violent."

The flick is currently set for a November 2021 release.