Tom Cruise coronavirus rant dubbed into classic ‘Rudolph’ clip for hilarious Twitter video

Even Santa Claus can get stressed out around Christmas time.

A hilarious Twitter video reimagines a North Pole workshop scene from the classic holiday TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – dubbing in the recent profanity-laced Tom Cruise coronavirus-rant audio.

The result shows Santa Claus chewing out Rudolph, the Abominable Snowman, Yukon Cornelius – and other characters from the special, which first aired in 1964.

"This is my December passion project," Twitter user Jason Gallagher, who posted the mashup clip, captions the video.

For actor Cruise, the "Mission: Impossible" film franchise is apparently a passion project as well.

According to The Sun, Cruise recently lashed out a second time at members of his film crew for not following coronavirus protocols as the seventh installment in the film series continued production. At least five employees bolted after the most recent outburst, the news outlet reported.

As of early Friday the mashup video post had more than 400,000 views.