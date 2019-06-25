Today on Fox News, June 25, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Pete Hegseth heads to the White House to see Iraq War veteran David Bellavia receive the Medal of Honor.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Tucker broadcasts live from Japan as he's on the scene to cover the G-20 Summit.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Barbara R. Smith, president and CEO of Commercial Metals Company.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore.

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: An interview with Art Laffer, former economic adviser to President Reagan.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "DHS Documents Claim Hundreds of Migrant Caravan Members Have Criminal Records" - Files from the Department of Homeland Security reveal that hundreds of migrants crossing the southern border have criminal histories in the United States. Meanwhile, President Trump says he is delaying ICE’s mass deportation raids. Fox News Digital Politics reporter Brooke Singman and Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum, discuss what this means for the debate over border security. On Monday, two days before the first Democratic debate, Vermont senator and 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced his plan to cancel the $1.6 trillion student loan debt in America, relieving 45 million Americans from student debt by taxing Wall Street. John Bussey , associate editor at the Wall Street Journal, weighs in on Sanders’ plan and why student debt is a big issue for Democrats this election cycle. Plus, commentary by Democratic political analyst Mary Anne Marsh.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga. on the latest on the Mueller report debate. Amb. Dennis Ross on the new U.S. sanctions on Iran. Retired soccer great Kristine Lilly on the latest in the Women's World Cup.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., discusses why he wants social media and other tech companies to stop cracking down on political speech.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Fox News contributor Kat Timpf will discuss Bernie Sanders' proposal to eliminate student loan debt. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., will discuss the U.S.-Iran standoff. Brad Thor will the story behind his new book “Backlash.”