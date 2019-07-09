Today on Fox News, July 9, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m, ET: Carlos Gutierrez, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Kennedy, 9 p.m. ET: U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Why the Jeffrey Epstein Case Casts a Shadow" - Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday to sex-trafficking charges of underage girls in New York and Florida. Doug Burns, a former federal prosecutor, discusses Epstein’s legal troubles and whether he received a lenient deal over a decade ago. One year ago, President Trump announced Justice Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to the Supreme Court. Some called the confirmation hearing that followed one the most contentious in modern U.S. history. Molly Hemingway, senior editor at the Federalist and Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director for the Judicial Crisis Network, look back on the controversy and drama surrounding Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in a new book. Plus, commentary by Lauren Simonetti, Fox Business Network anchor and host of “We’re Momming Today” podcast.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Joe Kelley guest-hosts. Special guests include: Charles Hurt, opinion editor for the Washington Times and Fox News contributor; former congressman Allen West; U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News political editor.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Retired Police Lt. Randy Sutton, founder of the Wounded Blue, addresses the controversy involving police and Starbucks.