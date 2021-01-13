Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard release new song 'Undivided' that calls for unity

Country stars Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard released a new single together.

"Undivided" was released on Wednesday at midnight, and in its lyrics, the musicians call for unity among people despite their race, political and religious beliefs. The song's release comes at a time when tensions are heightened among Americans in the wake of riots that took place last week at the U.S. Capitol.

"I think it's time to come together/You and I can make a change/Maybe we can make a difference/Make the world a better place /Look around and love somebody/We've been hateful long enough/Let the good lord reunite us 'til this country that we love's undivided," McGraw and Hubbard sing in the chorus.

Hubbard announced on Instagram he wrote and produced the song.

"Cheers to looking at all humanity with love, compassion, empathy, and grace. Thank you Lord for this song and this message. Thank you @thetimmcgraw for believing in this song and asking me to feature on it. Thanks to the whole team and my boys @coreycrowder and @chrisloockeguitar for helping me write and produce this. I’m so honored," Hubbard, who makes up one half of Florida Georgia Line with Brian Kelley, said.

McGraw, 53, also shared a link to the song on Twitter ahead of its release.

"When we gonna start to see from someone else's eyes?" McGraw wrote.

According to Radio.com, Hubbard co-wrote the song with guitarist Chris Loocke on Florida Georgia Line's tour bus. It was then that the artists were under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hubbard called the time he worked on the song "special" despite him being away from his family for 12 days.

"I definitely missed my family. It was way more difficult on my wife than it was for me," he said. "She was in the house chasing babies around while I was getting to have a party on the tour bus, but for the most part it was just a special time and very inspiring."

Hubbard went on to share that he believes the song is "what we all need right now."

"It's also an accountability thing for us. If we're gonna sing this and this is our message, then we have to live up to this. We gotta look around and love people. We gotta let God be in control and lead us," Hubbard told the outlet.

"You either go to church or you gonna go to Hell/Get a job and work or you gonna go to jail/I just kinda wish we didn't think like that/Why's it gotta be all white or all black? And when we gon' learn to try on someone's shoes sometimes? When we gon' start to see from someone else's eyes?"

The release of "Undivided" comes just one week after Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley confirmed they will be releasing solo music but are not breaking up.