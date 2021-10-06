Tim McGraw recalls proposal to Faith Hill as they celebrate 25 years of marriage

Tim McGraw shared the story behind how he proposed to Faith Hill in honor of the couple's 25th wedding anniversary.

McGraw and Hill, both 54, first met in 1996 and got married later that year.

"We had dated for a while," McGraw recalled in a video clip shared to social media. "I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no. She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer, it's just not going to work out.'"

The country music star then revealed the exact moment Hill finally said yes to him.

"They had these trailer houses set up," he said. "I'm getting ready to go on stage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She's standing there, and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married.' And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well yeah, I'm serious.'"

"I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick it said, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife,'" the singer said. "And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

Hill and McGraw share three children together: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.