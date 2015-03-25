'The Sandlot' actor Tom Guiry arrested, allegedly headbutted a cop

New Jersey -based actor Tom Guiry, best known for the “The Sandlot,” headbutted a cop during a drunken confrontation at the Houston airport, officials said.

The incident was first reported by TMZ.

The 32-year-old Guiry, who played Scotty Smalls in “The Sandlot.” was at Bush Intercontinental Airport Saturday when United Airlines officials flagged him as too wasted to fly, according to Houston police spokesman Victor Senties.

A Houston police sergeant offered Guiry a ride to a city “sober center,” where the actor -- with other drunks -- could have dried out over four hours and leave with no charges filed, cops said.

Click here for more on the story from The New York Post.

“At that point, he [Guiry] gets agitated and makes repeated threats against the sergeant,” Senties said.

The the sergeant then told Guiry that he’d be arrested for public intoxication, prompting the actor to allegedly headbutt the cop.

“He’s fine but he did suffer a laceration to the head,”Senties said.

Guiry was booked for assault, causing bodily injury on a public servant.

Click here for more on the story from The New York Post.