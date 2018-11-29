The Rock can't unsee naked John Krasinski in his gym

John Krasinski got very intimate with the equipment in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Iron Paradise" gym.

Krasinski, 39, said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday that he attempted to bond with the 46-year-old WWE veteran over exercise while the former "Office" star was on set with wife Emily Blunt as she filmed Disney's "Jungle Cruise" with Johnson, who travels with a full gym.

"Emily just did a movie with him and I asked him, 'Can I ever work out at your place?'" Krasinski recalled. "And he said, 'Yeah, no problem!' And I met the producer for dinner the next night, and he said, 'You know, no human being has ever been in that gym. Will you report back and tell me what it is?'"

"I said, 'Yeah, how bad [can it be]?' I walked in and it was like alien spaceships had landed. He has like, 40 pieces of equipment that I've never seen in my life," he continued.

"As time went on, I got more and more comfortable in the gym. We were just workout buddies."

Then Krasinski took the friendship further, taking nude photos on some of Johnson's workout gear.

"I'd send him pictures as I leave the gym and I was like, 'Hey man, thanks for a great workout, uh, feeling real comfortable, real at home. Feeling like I didn't need to wear clothes," Krasinski said. "And he loves that! He loves when you get like, really intimate sweat on all his equipment ... and this is a bad place to tell him that I never washed the equipment. Ever."

Johnson, ever the good sport, responded to Krasinski's revelations on Twitter.

"I told @johnkrasinski when you use my gym, send me a pic of you getting after it," the "Jumanji: Into the Jungle" star tweeted. "I soon realized he and I had two VERY different meanings of “getting after it”. Unfortunately, I can never un-see a naked Krasinski."

Krasinski gamely referenced Johnson's role in "Moana," replying, "To quote you sir ... 'You're welcome.'"