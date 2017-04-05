Teen's 'La La Land'-inspired prom proposal to Emma Stone goes viral

A Pheonix teenager is hoping to take Emma Stone to prom.

Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier filmed his so-called "prom-posal" in the style of the opening song from Stone's Oscar-winning film, which features a dance number in a traffic-filled Los Angeles highway. He enlisted dozens of classmates and a few teachers to help with the video.

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

Stone grew up in Scottsdale, a fact Staudenmaier mentions in the lyrics of his prom request.

Staudenmaier says asking Stone to prom started out as a joke. He says he has a backup date in case the actress doesn't see his video.

