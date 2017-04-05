Expand / Collapse search
Teen's 'La La Land'-inspired prom proposal to Emma Stone goes viral

Emma Stone arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A Pheonix teenager is hoping to take Emma Stone to prom.

Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier filmed his so-called "prom-posal" in the style of the opening song from Stone's Oscar-winning film, which features a dance number in a traffic-filled Los Angeles highway. He enlisted dozens of classmates and a few teachers to help with the video.

Stone grew up in Scottsdale, a fact Staudenmaier mentions in the lyrics of his prom request.

Staudenmaier says asking Stone to prom started out as a joke. He says he has a backup date in case the actress doesn't see his video.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.