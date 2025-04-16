Taylor Swift’s man Travis Kelce is the ‘golden retriever boyfriend’ social media is obsessing about: expert

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has become the poster boy for social media’s recent "golden retriever boyfriend" trend.

A golden retriever boyfriend is described as a man who "has boundless enthusiasm, is emotionally available, loyal, playful, super-affectionate, warm, and is a devoted, healthy, and delightful long-term partner, especially after a woman has experienced a less-than-fabulous relationship," celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti told Fox News Digital.

"He is not afraid to hype up his partner and does not hide his affection for her either."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end "embodies" the ideal of the golden retriever boyfriend and "is an especially perfect match for his black cat girlfriend, Taylor Swift," Conti added.

A black cat girlfriend is a woman who is a bit mysterious, reserved and independent.

The golden retriever boyfriend trend and other dog breeds started on TikTok a couple of years ago, but the obsession is still going strong, mostly thanks to Kelce’s affectionate relationship with the "Fortnight" singer, who is beloved by fans.

"Travis Kelce is paving the way for golden retriever boyfriends, and I am here for it," one TikTok user said about the relationship.

Another wrote, "Golden retriever boyfriend strikes again," while sharing a video of Swift explaining in a VMA acceptance speech last year that Kelce would cheer for her in the studio while she was shooting music videos.

An X user recently wrote, "Dear Taylor Swift, if you decide to have babies with Travis Kelce, please know that Golden Retriever boyfriends make the best dads."

"Travis Kelce is why I want a golden retriever boyfriend," another X user added recently.

Social media has also linked celebrities like John Krasinski, Tom Holland, Glen Powell, Prince Harry and Ryan Reynolds to the trend.

"John Krasinski is a classic example of golden retriever boyfriend energy. He has graduated from boyfriend to husband and has been the trusty and supportive companion to wife Emily Blunt since 2010," Conti told Fox News Digital. "He exudes warmth and doesn’t pass up an opportunity to sing his wife’s praises.

"Tom Holland is another golden retriever boyfriend. He famously is loving and protective of girlfriend Zendaya and is so loyal and respectful of their relationship that he has been seen actively avoiding physical contact with other women."

Other men exemplify rottweilers/Dobermen, German shepherds and borzois, according to the trend.

"A rottweiler or Doberman boyfriend is not for every woman," Conti warns. "These men exude masculinity. They are the protectors and providers and have a whole lot more edge than their friendly counterparts."

She says they tend to be the "alpha dogs in the pack. They are tough and the ‘ride or die’ type partners."

Conti calls Jason Momoa the "ultimate rottweiler/Doberman boyfriend" along with Gerard Butler.

"These men are the ‘knights in shining armor’ with hearts of gold," she explained, "and will defend their women and friends."

German shepherd boyfriends, on the other hand, "are the super intelligent yet a bit emotionally restrained partners, especially in the beginning."

But, she said, "once you gain their trust, these men make incredible husbands and fathers."

Conti describes Keanu Reeves and Daniel Craig as fitting the German shepherd category because they personify the "strong silent type" of boyfriend who is "not into public displays of affection or lots of attention; however, they are always dependable and can handle just about any situation."

The borzoi boyfriend is the most aloof.

The borzoi is an "unconventional artsy type who are whimsical and deeply romantic," she explained, "but also a bit unreliable because they are governed by their emotions and creative whims.

"They feel deeply and tend to be the musicians, artists and ‘slash-sters’ as I like to call them (actors/musicians/models/ authors). Timothée Chalamet is the very best of them; John Mayer is the very worst."