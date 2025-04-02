Glen Powell dodges Sydney Sweeney dating rumors after the pair reunite at family wedding

Glen Powell artfully dodged speculation about his dating life after Sydney Sweeney attended his sister's wedding.

Sweeney attended Powell's sister's wedding over the weekend in Dallas, Texas. The "Anyone But You" co-stars' reunion renewed dating rumors that have swirled around Powell and Sweeney since they filmed their rom-com.

"Timing is everything in this world, isn't it? She and Syd are obviously great friends, and it was a hell of a wedding," Powell said during an appearance on "Today with Jenna & Friends." "The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there.

SYDNEY SWEENEY, GLEN POWELL REUNITE IN TEXAS ON THE HEELS OF HER BREAK-UP RUMORS

"It was just such a fun, rowdy wedding," he told the hosts earlier in the show. "The Powells know how to crank it up."

While Powell was not the best man, he was selected by his sister and her groom to give a speech. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star mused he was chosen because he probably had the "lowest liability in the family."

Powell even gave himself the title "master of ceremonies."

Powell and Sweeney spent time together in Texas outside wedding activities. The two were joined by John Stamos, who also reportedly attended the family wedding, for a meal at Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex restaurant, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The two actors also dined together at Hudson House, the outlet confirmed.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While rumors of a romance persisted after Sweeney's reported failed engagement to Jonathan Davino hit the internet, an insider insisted Powell and the actress are just friends.

"There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family," a source told Us Weekly.

"Sydney brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest, and she RSVP’d months ago," the source added.

The two have been fending off romance rumors since filming "Anyone But You." Powell and Sweeney's flirty banter during their press tour largely fueled the public's speculation, but the actress later denied any affair between the two.

"That’s obviously not true," she said during a "Saturday Night Live" monologue. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two have since called off their engagement and split, according to multiple outlets. Sweeney's relationship with Davino had been "rocky for a long time," People magazine reported. The "Euphoria" star is now focused on work.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," a source told the outlet. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding," the insider added. "She didn't feel right about it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sweeney is preparing for a new season of "Euphoria," the HBO show that launched her to a new level of fame, and for a role in the highly anticipated adaptation of "The Housemaid." She will portray professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming, untitled biopic, and actress Kim Novak in "Scandalous!"