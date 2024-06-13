Taylor Swift’s ex leads fans’ ‘hot rodent men’ infatuation: ‘Look like cartoon mice,’ but ‘hottest men alive’

According to Gen Z, summer’s hottest dating trend is the "hot rodent man" or "sexy rat boyfriend."

A rough definition was formulated by the magazine Dazed, explaining, "Rodent handsome men are usually more svelte than muscular, with more pinched, angular features. They’re often not conventionally handsome, but this only makes them more hot."

The Daily Mail also noted that "women long for someone who is loyal, unconventionally attractive with sharp eyes and angular faces, otherwise known as a hot rodent boyfriend," adding that personality is also a key factor.

"Not only should they be funny, but sensitive at the same time with the ability to form meaningful connections with those around them," the outlet explained.

Matchmaker Patti Stanger told Fox News Digital the trend is a good thing overall.

"I think it’s great that we are moving away from the traditional classic looks and that women are finding diversity in men’s features. Hopefully, this will trickle down to females as well," Stanger said.

A prime, often cited example of a "hot rodent man" is Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy.

In 2019, a person posted on X, "Matty Healy he’s sexy but in a rat kind of way," making him an original version of the term before it took off this year.

The 1975 frontman and Swift reportedly dated briefly in 2023, after her split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

The pair never formally confirmed a relationship and appeared to split almost as quickly as they got together. However, many fans believe several songs on her recent "Tortured Poets Department" album allude to the relationship, including her single "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone, and "Down Bad."

Swift is now dating Travis Kelce, while Healy has recently become engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel. His mother confirmed the news on ITV’s "Loose Women" talk show.

A host of other male celebrities have been described as "hot rodent men" on the internet.

"Challengers" stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist really helped kick the trend into overdrive when the film premiered in April.

One fan on X wrote, "The power of [director Luca] Guadagnino is that both Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor look like cartoon mice but they are the hottest men alive in that movie."

Another pointed out that looks had less to do with their appeal, noting the sexual energy the pair exuded on screen with co-star Zendaya.

"It's the sex, stupid," the X user wrote.

Another person declared, "The masses (including myself) demanded actors with more interesting faces and our prayers were answered with the catch that they be known as ‘hot rodent men.’"

Some have acknowledged the moniker isn’t the kindest way to compliment someone.

A person on X wrote, "I know I am in no way as attractive as a Jeremy Allen White or a Josh O’Connor so this isn’t [something] I need to worry about but if someone said to me ‘yeah you’ve got that real hot rodent thing going on’ I wouldn’t be like ‘ooooh thanks!’"

"I don’t love the term ‘rodent,’" Stanger said. "Although they do have features similar to that, I think we can come up with a better name."

Traditional or not, many of these "sexy rat boyfriends" are enjoying thriving dating lives.

Travis Barker is on the older end of the spectrum for a "hot rodent" but has long been considered attractive to fans, not only for his looks, but his tattoos.

Baker has been married twice, first to Shanna Moakler and then to Kourtney Kardashian.

Barker and Kardashian had been longtime friends before tying the knot in Italy in 2022. They share one child together and three from each from previous relationships.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, a longtime Gen Z fave known for his talent and alternative heartthrob looks, have been rumored to be a couple, going back to April 2023. They were photographed together at this year’s Golden Globes. Neither has confirmed the relationship publicly.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has become a sex symbol, thanks to his roles in films like "Eternals" and his Oscar-nominated performance in "Saltburn," and he recently confirmed his relationship with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and appeared together at the Met Gala. Keoghan also recently appeared in the music video for Carpenter’s latest single, "Please Please Please," in which they play a modernized version of Bonnie and Clyde.

"Sorry to those I mocked all it took for me to fancy Barry Keoghan was for him to be winking in the presence of Sabrina Carpenter and have his arms slightly on show. Officially now locked in for rat boy summer," a fan wrote on X.

Stanger sees the trend, and likely others, continuing into the future.

"I think this will continue as so many people who are becoming famous for their talents versus looks are coming onto the scene."

"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White is already the subject of some debate whether he truly fits the "hot rodent" description or a different category all together, "bird hot."

"Sorry I just have to say it. Jeremy Allen white is not a sexy rat he is my beautiful pet cockatiel," a fan wrote on X about the Emmy winner.

"I don’t know how to tell you all this, but Jeremy Allen white is NOT a rodent man!!! THAT IS A BIRD MAN!!!! THEY ARE DIFFERENT!!!!!" declared another.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.