Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell reunite in Texas on the heels of her break-up rumors

Former "Anyone But You" co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reunited in Dallas over the weekend amid rumors that the actress called off her three-year engagement to Jonathan Davino.

According to local outlet The Dallas Morning News, the two actors dined at Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex restaurant with John Stamos.

Another restaurant, Hudson House, which is a New England-style spot, confirmed to the outlet that Sweeney and Powell recently stopped in for a meal together.

SYDNEY SWEENEY SLAMS FINANCIALLY FUELED PRECONCEIVED NOTIONS ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH 40-YEAR-OLD FIANCÉ

It appears that Sweeney and Stamos were in town to attend Powell’s sister Leslie Powell's wedding. On Sunday, Leslie tagged her wedding photographer on Instagram, who has an entire highlight section on her page dedicated to the wedding.

Among the carousel of images was a photo of Leslie hugging Stamos, who had a big smile on his face. Another image showed Sweeney and Leslie smiling while holding drinks in their hands.

Stamos and Powell worked together on the series "Scream Queens," which aired for two seasons in 2015 and 2016. Powell and Sweeney starred in "Anyone But You," which was released in 2023.

A source told Us Weekly that Powell and Sweeney's relationship is strictly on a friendship basis.

"There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family," a source told the outlet.

"Sydney brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest and she RSVP’d months ago," the source added.

Powell and Sweeney sparked romance rumors while filming the romantic comedy in Australia two years ago and appeared friendly during the movie's press tour. Additional speculation occurred when Powell and his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, split while "Anyone But You" was in production.

Following the release of the movie — and the circulating speculation — the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor addressed the rumors.

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair." — Glen Powell

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell told Men’s Health at the time. "But what I'm realizing now is that's just a part of this gig now."

The rumors of Sweeney and Davino's split ignited last week after the actress removed a photo of her kissing her fiancé, who is 14 years her senior. The pair had been dating since 2018, but Sweeney notoriously kept their relationship private over the years.

In a celebratory New Year's post that was shared on Jan. 2, Sweeney, 27, included a photo of her and Davino, 41, kissing , with friends laughing and smiling in the background.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

However, the photo is no longer apart of the carousel, which includes a caption that reads, "The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite."

A source told People on Monday that Sweeney has been leaning into her work after calling off her engagement.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," the source told the outlet of Sweeney.

The source continued, "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

"She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now," the source continued.

Last year, Sweeney opened up about the preconceived notion that her decision to be with a man 14 years her senior was for financial gain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family," Sweeney told Glamour in October.

"I would love to set the record straight," she added. "You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

Representatives for Sweeney did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.