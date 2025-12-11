Wendy Williams' attorney denies dementia diagnosis, claims condition was 'alcohol-induced'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wendy Williams' attorney has denied her frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia diagnosis, conditions the former talk show host was allegedly diagnosed with two years ago.

Attorney Joe Tacopina claimed Williams, 61, was evaluated by New York City neurologist Dr. Samuel E. Gandy, who determined the radio star "does not have frontotemporal dementia."

During a recent "Nightline" segment, Tacopina suggested Williams was instead impacted by an alcohol addiction.

"There's something called alcohol-induced dementia. That may have been something Wendy was suffering from back in [2023], 24. She was an alcoholic, no question about it," Tacopina said. "Wendy was drunk almost 24 hours a day. She looked like she needed help. She did need help. She needed alcohol rehabilitation."

The lawyer also said he didn't agree with her previous diagnosis, adding, "We don't know who the doctor is; we've not seen the report!"

Guardian Sabrina E. Morrissey's attorney denied any "mismanagement" of Williams' case in a statement provided to "Dateline."

"Ms. Morrissey emphatically denies any wrongdoing, mismanagement or self-dealing with regard to Ms. Williams' guardianship," the statement said. "All of the court-appointed guardian's activities are regulated and supervised by the court."

Tacopina claimed Williams could be out of her conservatorship by the end of the year. The television star had a challenging 2025, and at one point was hospitalized for an evaluation after receiving a welfare check, but also claimed on "The View" that she wasn't incapacitated and wanted to terminate her years-long guardianship.

Tacopina and Morrissey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Williams has largely remained out of the spotlight since her self-titled show was canceled in June 2022. Williams' struggle with an alcohol addiction was prominent in the "Where is Wendy Williams" Lifetime documentary released shortly after her diagnosis was publicized.

When production asked if she still had a "substance abuse issue," she was candid in her response.

"Well, I love Tito Puente. I love vodka," Wendy said. "And the problem with Wanda is she's my sister. I love Wanda, but she hates that I love alcohol."

Williams noted that her son, Kevin Jr., also disliked that she drank alcohol.

Her longtime friend, Regina Shell, claimed that Wendy's alcohol dependency peaked during the end of her marriage to ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who fathered a child with another woman while he was still married to Wendy.

Williams entered a treatment facility in 2019, but returned to New York for her show and lived in a sober home while filming. She entered a wellness center for two months during filming for the documentary, but wasn't sure why she was admitted.

Her manager, Will Selby, would search her home and attempt to throw out bottles of alcohol hidden around her apartment.

Wendy returned to the public eye for one night in February 2023, and had dinner at Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan with Selby. She ordered alcohol, but Selby privately told the server to change her order to a non-alcoholic version.

When producers asked Williams why she liked to drink, Wendy said, "Because I can. Just because I care for it."

In February 2024, Williams' team announced she'd been diagnosed with both progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," the statement said.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

Following the announcement, Williams expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of support, sharing in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, "I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story."