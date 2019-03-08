Taylor Swift's alleged stalker arrested again for breaking into her NYC apartment for a third time

A man who recently got out of jail for breaking into Taylor Swift’s New York city townhouse decided to celebrate his freedom by doing it again police say.

Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, Florida, was on probation after getting out of jail on Feb. 5 on stalking and burglary charges after attempting to break into the “Shake It Off” singer’s $18 million three-story Manhattan building. However, that did not stop him from returning to her building with a ladder around 2:30 a.m. and breaking a glass door to get inside.

TAYLOR SWIFT SAYS IT'S HER 'RESPONSIBILITY' TO USE HER 'INFLUENCE AGAINST' 'DISGUSTING' POLITICAL RHETORIC

No one was home, according to police, who did not provide information on how he was caught. Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is at least the third time that Alvarado has been arrested at Swift’s home.

A break-in in April, in which police say Alvarado used Swift's shower and slept in her bed, put him behind bars for more than nine months. As part of the sentence, a judge also ordered Alvarado to complete a mental-health program.

TAYLOR SWIFT SEEMS TO ADDRESS KIM KARDASHIAN FEUD: I FELT ‘LOWER THAN I'VE EVER FELT IN MY LIFE’

Two months before that, he was arrested for allegedly breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift wasn't home on either occasion.

In an article published Wednesday, Swift told Elle Magazine that she fears violence and takes precautions, such as carrying military-grade quick-clotting agents to stop bleeding from potential gunshot or stab wounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online," Swift told the magazine. "You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.