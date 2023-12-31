Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ring in the new year at Chiefs game in Kansas City

Swift spent Christmas Day with her family at Kelce’s game last week

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift is ringing in the new year with Travis Kelce in Kansas City at the last Chiefs game of the year.

In video shared on social media, Swift was seen arriving at Arrowhead Stadium, sporting a letterman-style jacket with the Chief’s and NFL logos on it, paired with a sleek all-black ensemble comprised of a shirt, pants and high-heeled boots.

The "Style" singer wore her hair down and loose, with a single small braid sure to spark a new trend, all tied together with her signature red lip.

Swift took her spot in the Chiefs' suite to enthusiastically cheer Kelce on during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor Swift reacting to Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift enthusiastically cheered Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on during their New Year's Eve game against the Cincinatti Bengals. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fans noted that Swift’s Chiefs letterman-style jacket matched one worn by Kelce last week, designed by Jeff Hamilton.

Taylor Swift clapping in the stands during Chiefs game

Swift wore a letterman-style jacket that matched one worn by Kelce last week. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Hamilton’s Instagram page, he posted a photo of Kelce wearing the look and responded to a fan comment saying Swift needed one with, "You know she has it already."

Swift’s appearance marks her ninth appearance at a game since she began dating Kelce. The "Cruel Summer" singer spent Christmas Day with her parents, Scott and Andrea, and brother, Austin, in the suite together.

Taylor Swift wearing a Santa hat in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Swift was joined by her family, including brother Austin in a Santa costume, for the Chiefs game on Christmas Day.  (William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The family got festive for the occasion with Swift wearing a Santa hat with Kelce's number, 87, on the brim, while her brother Austin wore a Santa costume.  

The couple first sparked dating rumors in September after she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him play. In a recent interview with TIME, Swift clarified the timeline of their relationship, noting that her attendance was not their first outing together.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift explained. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Swift revealed she and Kecle had been dating well before her first appearance at a Chiefs game. (Gotham/GC Images)

Swift is due back on the road for her Eras tour beginning on February 7 in Japan. She has three shows in Tokyo, the last on Feb. 10, then a short break before picking up again in Australia on Feb. 16.

