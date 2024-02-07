Taylor Swift shuts down critics during Japan tour: ‘I’m having fun, leave me alone’

From the Grammys to Japan, Taylor Swift is continuing to "have fun" while dominating world stages.

Not only did the mega pop star make history at the 2024 Grammys, she announced her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," after winning best pop vocal album.

"I've been working on 'Tortured Poets' since right after I turned in 'Midnights,'" Swift began to explain to her fans during her four-night sold-out run in Tokyo.

GRAMMY AWARDS: TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM AFTER WINNING BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Everyone's like, 'Why do you write so many albums?’ Man, because I love it … I’m having fun, leave me alone.’"

Swift shared the track list of her new album on social media, which included collaborations with music stars Post Malone and Florence and the Machine.

She explained she worked on her new album for two years, including on her U.S. tour, until it was "perfect" for her fans. "The Tortured Poets Department" is slated for an April 19 release.



APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The "Bejeweled" singer added she was "over the moon" about reuniting with the crowd again after an Eras Tour break, noting how deeply her fans "care about her music."

"It still blows my mind," Swift said during her performance in Japan.

Swift went on to thank her loyal fans for their love and support after she set a record at the Grammys for album of the year wins with her latest, "Midnights," becoming the first singer to win it four times.



WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT BLASTS CRITICS AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF HER UPCOMING ALBUM

She also became the first and only female solo artist to win the award three times. She joined Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder as the only artists to win it three times.

"I’m in a really good mood," she told her fans.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S TRAVIS KELCE ROMANCE VERY DIFFERENT FROM RELATIONSHIP WITH INDIE ACTOR JOE ALWYN

Aside from her continued musical success, Swift’s relationship is also thriving.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Although Swift appeared at Sunday's award show without boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce — he's preparing to play in the Super Bowl Sunday — the singer plans on being in Las Vegas for the popular sporting event, Fox News Digital has learned.

The global pop star is even planning how she'll spend her time in Nevada, the source said.

Meanwhile, Kelce supported girlfriend Swift from afar, saying, "She’s unbelievable."



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too," Kelce told ESPN.

Kelce additionally made it clear on "The Pat McAfee Show" that their relationship is about having fun and showing support no matter what, even if they can't be there in person to do so.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" Kelce told McAfee, who referenced the Chiefs star and Swift being in love.

"Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift is scheduled to wrap up the Japanese leg of her tour Feb. 10, before continuing the tour in Australia, Asia and Europe through the end of summer, with some U.S. and Canada dates in the fall.