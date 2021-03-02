Taylor Swift fans roast John Mayer’s TikTok debut, ‘Gravity’ singer seemingly responds: ‘I'm hearing you out’

John Mayer’s TikTok debut did not go as planned -- and the singer is fighting back.

On Monday, the iconic pop singer and blues guitarist made his debut on the social media platform with a subtle jab at his age, sharing a video of him struggling to flip the camera before successfully accomplishing his task. He then attempts to speak to fans before abruptly getting cut off by the 15-second timer on the app.

"How do you use tik tok ## how do you use tik tok google.con how to use tik tok," Mayer wrote in the tongue-in-cheek caption.

Soon after making his debut on the platform, the "Your Body is a Wonderland" singer’s comments section was flanked by Swifties, who ravaged the singer for his 2009 fling with the "You Belong with Me" songstress.

"You’re not safe here john," one top commenter wrote, receiving nearly 38,000 likes in the process.

"Taylor would know how to flip the camera," said another.

One user pointed the finger at Tik Tok’s algorithm, writing, "Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans [For You Page]."

"I remember what you did to my bestie Taylor so I think it’s best if you leave," another user wrote.

Amid a slew of negative comments, Mayer did, however, receive some support.

"Don’t feel bad, I’m still getting the hang of TikTok too," pizza pioneer "Papa" John Schnatter wrote.

"NOOO WAY! WELCOME TO TIK TOK JOHN!" said another user.

"Why everyone hating on the greatest guitar player ever??" one user inquired.

However, after coming under fire from Swift's fans for joining the social media platform, Mayer, 43, shared some videos seemingly addressing the criticism.

In Mayer's second TikTok post, the musician is seen incessantly nodding his head and stuttering sarcastically in an attempt to reason with "Swifties" — passionate Swift fans — with a video caption that reads: "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."

Mayer later followed up with a third video, singing, "That was a weird day, that was a real weird day," with a caption that reads: "Goodnight new friends!"

Swift, 31, and Mayer briefly dated from December 2009 to February 2010, per Teen Vogue.

Following their breakup, Swift released a song titled, "Dear John," seemingly about Mayer.