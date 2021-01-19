‘Papa’ John Schnatter rips bad pizzas on TikTok: ‘Holy s---‘

Pizza pioneer "Papa" John Schnatter isn’t impressed with the pies his fans have been showing him on TikTok.

The founder and former CEO and spokesman for his eponymous pizza chain has been reacting to pictures and videos of not-so-great-looking food from Papa John's and elsewhere on his popular TikTok account.

"When I said the quality at #PapaJohns has gone down since I left, this is exactly what I meant," he wrote on one video of a customer’s burnt pizza. "Inexcusable."

The video shows a diner picking up a portion of the blackened pizza they claimed was from Papa John's and hitting it against the cardboard box it was delivered in.

"Holy s---," Schnatter said in his video." How do you – you have to try to burn a pizza. That’s got to be intentional. That’s got to be planted. That can’t be real life. No!"

In another TikTok, Schnatter imposes himself jokingly clutching his heart over a message showing a pizza so disfigured that it looks like it could have been carried on its side.

"How does that even happen," he captioned the video.

The deposed founder has been a vocal critic of the Kentucky-based Papa John's since he was forced to resign in 2018 for using a racial slur on a company call.

Schnatter has maintained his innocence in that incident, which led to his ousting from the company. Last month, during an appearance on FOX Business, he claimed that he’d been "set up" by members of the company board of directors. He said a report prepared by former FBI Director Louis Freeh "completely exonerates" him of racism in that company call.

Another TikTok shows Schnatter miming gagging as he reacts to a video from a woman who said her Papa John’s order mistakenly came with the grease-encrusted pan under her breadsticks.

"So disappointing to see," he wrote.

Since he left Papa John’s, Schnatter has grown a respectable following on TikTok, with more than 458,000 followers. His latest pizza reaction video has drawn 1.3 million views so far.

He’s not just using the platform to dunk on his former business. Schnatter has also been reacting to other pizza concoctions, like another TikToker’s "pizza fried rice."

"I’ll pass," Schnatter concludes in the video.