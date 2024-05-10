Valerie Bertinelli embarrassed son Wolfgang Van Halen on his big night: ‘I’m so not a cool mom’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Valerie Bertinelli's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, may be a 33-year-old man, but he still gets embarrassed by his mom from time to time.

During Friday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the former Food Network star explained how she "embarrassed" Wolfgang - whom she shares with late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen - during his big performance with Ryan Gosling at the Oscars in March.

When Hudson asked Bertinelli if she still embarrasses her son, she responded with a laugh: "Are you kidding me?"

"All the time! I feel like when the eye-rolling stops, I'm not doing my job," she added. "So my son played the Oscars, and we're sitting in the audience, and I was like, 'Oh my God, Wolfie, there's so-and-so,' and he's like, ‘Mom, inside voice please.’ I forget! I get so excited. He's like, ‘Mom, you’re embarrassing me.' I keep telling him I'm a cool mom, but I'm so not a cool mom. I'm the opposite of a cool mom."

Wolfgang joined Gosling for his performance of "I Am Ken" during the award show.

Though she may not be the "cool mom," Bertinelli said she's doing her best to be a respectful parent when it comes to letting her son and his new bride, Andraia Allsop, live their own lives.

"I'm doing my very best to not be one of those moms who's like, ‘You just got married. When’s the baby coming?' I want to be a grandma, but I also need to respect them and let them enjoy their life," she told Hudson.

As for Mother's Day plans?

"I'm planning on doing nothing on Mother's Day," Bertinelli said. "Doing nothing means a lot to me."

Last week, Bertinelli opened up about her past marriage with Eddie while sharing her reaction to Wolfgang's recently released episode of "Behind the Music."

"I was finally able to watch Wolfie's ‘Behind the Music.’ It was not easy," she admitted in an emotional Instagram video. "I'd stopped it many times because it was just too brutal to watch for many reasons."'

Bertinelli continued, "One, seeing Wolfie's pain. Two, seeing what a better job I could have done as a parent, even though he turned out magnificently. I made a lot of mistakes."

"And three, seeing what I had turned of Ed's and my relationship — into some sort of fantasy, soulmate recreation of history," the "One Day at a Time" alum said.

"I fell in love with him when I was 20, and it rapidly declined into drugs and alcohol and infidelity. Nothing that makes you feel loved and wanted and cared for. Nothing that would scream ‘Soulmate,’ that's for sure."

"But after Ed died, I was more than willing to put myself in the grieving widow category for a man that I hadn't lived with for 20 years," Bertinelli shared while tearing up. "What we had together was this beautiful son that we both unconditionally loved."

"That's what I got out of that marriage was Wolfie, the best thing that ever happened to me," she concluded. "Not a soulmate."