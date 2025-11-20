John O'Hurley says it's 'difficult to work' in Hollywood as a white man his age, weighs leaving California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and actor John O’Hurley says he’s "reluctantly" still living in Los Angeles, but likely not for much longer. The "Seinfeld" actor is thinking about joining the growing number of celebrities leaving California for other parts of the United States.

"I really am realizing I don’t need to be [here]," O’Hurley said on Fox News Radio’s "Brian Kilmeade Show."

"A lot of the work that I do is voice work. A lot of it I can fly in for. I did five movies this year. I didn't do a single one of them in Los Angeles."

O’Hurley added that California’s shrinking film industry is part of what’s driving people away, noting that most of his recent projects have been filmed in other locations like Georgia, Tennessee, and New York.

Los Angeles has experienced a significant decline in local film and TV production. According to FilmLA, on-location production for movies, television, commercials and other projects is down more than 22% from the same period in 2024.

Beyond logistics, O’Hurley said Hollywood’s cultural priorities have shifted.

"It’s also the Academy Awards demand now that you check all these boxes, or you cannot be nominated for an Academy Award. It’s absolutely silly," he said.

"As a White man at my age, it’s difficult to work out there. There’s no question about it."

O’Hurley isn’t the only person to have voiced frustrations with California. Other celebrities, including Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Jessica Simpson and Dean Cain, have moved to places like Las Vegas and Nashville.

Many have listed high taxes, crime, and political policies in the state as reasons they left. Actor Glen Powell recently told Vanity Fair that he chose to leave Los Angeles and move back to his home state of Texas.

"I needed a spiritual place where I could hang my hat and truly be unplugged," he said.

"If you live in LA … where everyone is sort of a part of this thing, you can’t ever sign off of that app."