Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sylvester Stallone wants his daughters, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia, to be ready for anything.

In new clips from the second season of their Paramount+ reality series, "The Family Stallone," Stallone spoke about his two eldest daughters, Sophia and Sistine, moving to New York, calling it "traumatic" as he recalled his own experiences with robbery, car accidents, and more.

"Since you guys have moved to New York, it’s made me very uneasy. You know I’m paranoid anyway because I have a responsibility as a father to do everything I can," he told them early in the episode.

The girls then joked about him being "the most paranoid person on the planet," with the youngest daughter Scarlet saying "he is crazy!"

SYLVESTER STALLONE DRAFTS BREAKUP TEXTS FOR HIS DAUGHTERS, WHO 'HIGHLY SUGGEST' THE UNUSUAL TACTIC

They also shared their memories of growing up learning to always be on guard, including learning to "fight off a coyote," according to Sophia.

Sistine shared that her dad really took the training to the edge. "He made us practice pepper spraying each other," she said, before adding, "oh my god that’s so bad." She also revealed he put "a little knife in my backpack in fourth grade."

Despite the girls assuring him they carried protection of their own that included knives and pepper spray, he insisted on bringing them to self-defense classes for some rigorous training with the help of the Navy SEALs.

"I'm not playing a game. These are the guys that have seen combat, faced death. This is the real deal," Stallone explains.

The instructors began showing the girls what to do, which Sophia joked about in an interview, saying, "These nails can't fight, I'm going to break one! Not to be super girly, but I can claw someone."

Later, they tried their hand at boxing and wrestling attackers away.

Sophia took the challenge well, and Stallone proudly said, "That's my girl! She has the killer instinct!"

However, Sistine took a different approach, and she wasn't as fierce. Stallone joked that she was asking for the guy's phone number, and wondered, "Is that what you're going to do with a mugger, asking him if he wants a date?"

Sistine simply said, "I was feeling a lot of emotions during this combat training."

After the intense physical challenges, the instructor warns them, "You all have to pass this test," while Stallone watches and tells them, "This is my favorite."

As the girls enter a caged off pen, they wonder if they’re doing "cage fighting," and Sistine thinks, "Oh they want Sophia and I to battle to the death."

But once they’re in the pen, instead of fighting each other, they are presented with a chicken, to which one girl cries, "No he’s too cute, I don’t want to chase him!"

The challenge to chase and catch the chicken was inspired by Stallone’s training in a scene from "Rocky II."

"Chasing a chicken sounds like a fun game," Stallone explains in an interview. "[But] you have to have speed, patience, agility, and understand you’re going to be beaten by something that weighs three pounds and has a beak."

Stallone’s daughters struggled to catch the bird, especially Sistine, because of a long-standing fear of the animals.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think my fear of birds started when I was little," Sistine said. She noted her dad, "used to lock me in my room and turn the lights" and make bird noises.

Stallone joked about making crow noises and admitted, "Maybe that did it."

Sophia added in an interview, "I’ve seen Sistine scared of birds every single day. A pigeon just walks by her, and she’s like ‘ew’ and freaking out," to which Sistine declared, "They’re the rats of the sky!"

After running in circles trying to catch the chicken, with a reminder from the Navy SEAL trainer that if they "worked as a team it’d be a lot easier," Sophia managed to grab the bird and end the challenge.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last week, Sophia and Sistine spoke about their experience with the New York Post, explaining that the final edited clip of their training looked "really nice and kind of fluffy," but in reality was the "hardest" thing.

"It was about six hours we were in those woods," she continued. "They made it a cute little montage, Sophia and I got our a--es whooped by these guys, they were the real deal."

Sistine also said that she was "not surprised my dad put us through something like this, because our entire life we grew up with him doing these sort of military-esque self-defense trainings."

As for the chicken chasing, Sistine told the outlet, "That is deceivingly hard," adding, "I went in there a little cocky, no pun intended. I got beat by the chicken."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The inspiration for the training was Stallone hoping to ensure the safety of Sophia and Sistine ahead of their move to New York City.

Though they’ve lived in the city for a year now, Sistine told The Post, "I don’t think he’ll ever be less nervous. He’s like a classic, overprotective dad. Three daughters at an age where, you know, we’re kind of all over the place and we’re out and about."

Scarlet, who is currently a student at the University of Miami, said, "He's always cared about safety no matter what, that safety is before anything for him."

All ten episodes of "The Family Stallone" begin streaming on Paramount+ on Feb. 21.