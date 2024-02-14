Kristen Stewart shocks with Rolling Stone cover posing in jockstrap: 'Gayest thing you've ever seen'

"Twilight" star Kristen Stewart graced the latest cover of "Rolling Stone" in little more than a leather vest and a jock strap, telling the outlet she was going for the "gayest thing you’ve ever seen."

Stewart, who came out as gay in a "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue in 2017, opted for doing the cover shoot in a way that flips the "gender script," as Rolling Stone contributing editor Alex Morris described.

"She wants the cover image to send a clear message: hyper-sexualized, left of andro, and flipping the gender script," Morris relayed to readers in an interview with the actress that provided a close look into her LGBTQ identity.

Stewart, who is currently doing publicity for her new queer thriller film "Love Lies Bleeding," spoke to Morris about wanting the Rolling Stone cover to portray her in the "gayest" light possible.

"Now, I want to do the gayest f------ thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a f------ happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would," she said.

Claim guys normally get this freedom, she added, "Guys — I’m sorry — but their f – – king pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.’"

Stewart’s interview also delved into how it’s been for her being gay in Hollywood. She noted that compared to pioneers, like lesbian actress and her "Panic Room" co-star Jodie Foster, she’s had it easier.

"And it goes: Jodie [Foster], me, boygenius [the band]. I’m in the middle. Do you know what I mean? Jodie had such a hard time and I’m not speaking for her — I am objectively analyzing the time and place in which she was being her, and that is not easy — I would say f------ near-impossible if you wanted to continue doing what you love," the actress said.

She added, "For me, it wasn’t a problem. But that’s probably because of the sort of space that I inhabit and the parts that I’m attracted to and the filmmakers that are attracted to me and the audience that exists for those movies."

Stewart acknowledged that if she wanted to take on even more "commercial" roles, maybe she would’ve had a harder time being gay in Hollywood.

The actress also commented about how younger people are even freer with their sexual identities than she was, noting that compared to them, she has a "millennial" awareness of gender conformity.

"I look at these kiddos that are so chilling on all of those fronts, and can have [gender] be like an accessory, can actually play with the novelty of that — have [femininity] one day, not have it the next."

Seeing things in this LGBTQ light has also led the actress to re-evaluate the movie franchise that made her a household name. In an interview with Variety last month, Stewart said that "Twilight" is " such a gay movie ."

"I can only see it now. I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie," she said.

She added that the film has a "very Gothic, gay inclination that I love."