'Superman' actress Valerie Perrine's official cause of death revealed: report

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Valerie Perrine’s cause of death was listed as acute cardiopulmonary arrest with the underlying cause of Parkinson’s disease, according to a report.

Also known as sudden cardiac arrest, the condition was confirmed on her death certificate, which was obtained by People.

Dementia was also a contributing factor in the "Superman" actress’ death, according to the Los Angeles Department of Health, People reported.

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Perrine, who died on March 23 at 82, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away," her longtime friend, Stacey Souther, shared on social media at the time.

"She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest — and what a magnificent life it was."

Souther added, "The world feels less beautiful without her in it. I love you, Valerie. I’ll see you on the other side."

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Perrine was known for her roles in 1974’s "Lenny," a biopic about Lenny Bruce, for which she received an Academy Award nomination, and 1978’s "Superman" in which she played Lex Luthor’s girlfriend.

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After playing the same role in 1980’s "Superman II," she turned to TV opposite Harvey Korman in "Leo & Liz in Beverly Hills."

She also later did two episodes of "ER" and three episodes of "Nash Bridges," had an eight-episode arc on "As the World Turns" and had a role in 2000’s "What Women Want," among dozens of other parts.

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Her breakout role was in George Roy Hill’s 1972 adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s "Slaughterhouse-Five."