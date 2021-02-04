Rihanna and Lady Gaga among top-watched Super Bowl halftime show performances in history

Fans are gearing up for a big night of football, entertainment and music as Super Bowl LVIII game day is here.

Although many viewers will have their eyes locked on their screens for the big game, a lot of fans also clamor for the Super Bowl’s big entertainment spectacle – the halftime show. The Super Bowl halftime show has seen massive stars over the years, and Usher will be the latest to headline in 2024.

With over 50 years of Super Bowl halftime shows, many star-studded performances have shocked and bored fans. Shows headlined by Prince, Michael Jackson, Madonna, and the collaborative performance between Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are often regarded as some of the best through the years.

Take a look back at the five halftime performances with the most viewership, according to Billboard.

Rihanna performed at Super Bowl LVII where the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off for the Lombardi trophy. Her performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona accumulated 121.017 million viewers.

During the performance, Rihanna played hits including "Only Girl (in the World)," "We Found Love" and "Work."

It is common for headliners to bring out surprise guests during their show. It came as a shock that Rihanna made the decision not to bring out a guest. However, her performance did not come with a lack of surprises.

Rihanna performed in an outfit showcasing her baby bump, revealing her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky.

Katy Perry held the record for most-viewed halftime show for many years before Rihanna took the top spot after her 2023 performance.

Perry performed at Super Bowl XLIX, where 121 million viewers watched the singer. Her performance featured the Arizona State University marching band, with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot joining Perry as surprise performers

Perry's shows are often filled with extravagant visual displays, props, dancers and eye-catching outfits. Her halftime show was no different. Right from the beginning, Perry set a high standard for future halftime shows, riding in on a golden mechanical lion.

During the show, Perry sang fan favorites including "Roar," "California Gurls," "I Kissed A Girl" and "Firework."

Lady Gaga performed at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for the Super Bowl LI halftime show, with 117.5 million tuning in from home.

The show started with a pre-recorded bit of Gaga on the roof of the stadium, singing patriotic anthems like "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land," with drones behind her forming the American flag.

"Poker Face, "Born This Way," "The Edge of Glory" and "Just Dance" were all on the setlist for this performance.

This halftime performance included no special guests, but it did feature Gaga flying about the stadium with the help of cables.

Coldplay's halftime performance amassed 115.5 million viewers.

The British band – headed by Chris Martin – shared the spotlight with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars during the halftime extravaganza in 2016, which evolved into a 50th anniversary tribute to Super Bowl shows.

Bruno Mars took the stage as the headliner for Super Bowl XLVIII.

Mars opened up his set with "Billionaire," and continued on with hit songs including "Locked Out of Heaven," "Treasure" and "Just the Way You Are."

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers joined Mars on stage to perform the song "Give It Away."

On top of being on of the most-viewed shows in halftime history, Mars is also the youngest person to date to headline a Super Bowl performance.