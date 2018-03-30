Summer Recipes From BJ's Wholesale Club

Vidalia® Onion, Sweet Pepper & Baby Bella® Kebabs

Serving size: 1 person

You will need:

12" skewers

Ingredients:

Baby bella mushrooms (produce aisle)

Mini sweet peppers (produce aisle)

Large vidalia onion (produce aisle)

1 clove garlic, crushed (produce aisle)

1/4 cup Rozzano® Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (grocery aisle)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper (spice aisle)

Directions:

1. If using wooden skewers, soak in water.

2. Cut tops off peppers and carefully scoop out seeds, leaving sides intact. Peel onion and

cut into chunks approx. 2" square.

3. Pour olive oil into medium bowl and add crushed garlic. Add vegetables and gently toss to coat.

4. Thread vegetables onto skewer, alternating until full. Repeat.

5. Season with salt and pepper. Grill over medium heat.

Blue Cheese Dressing

Ingredients:

3/4 cup crumbled Rosenborg® Blue Cheese (specialty cheese case)

3 oz. Philadelphia® Cream Cheese, softened (dairy case)

1/2 cup Hellmann's® Real Mayonnaise (grocery aisle)

1⁄3 cup Land O'Lakes® Half-and-Half (dairy case)

Directions:

1. Reserve 1⁄3 of blue cheese. Beat remaining blue cheese with cream cheese on low until well blended.

2. Add mayonnaise and half-and-half. Beat on medium until creamy.

3. Stir in reserved blue cheese. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours.

4. Spoon over wedges of iceberg lettuce and sprinkle with crumbled Smithfield® Naturally Hickory Smoked Bacon (meat aisle) for a classic steakhouse salad.

Blue Variations:

Try substituting Gorgonzola or Roquefort® (available in BJ's specialty cheese case) until you achieve your perfect balance of sharpness and sophistication.

BBQ on a budget: 20 people under $120

BJ's Fresh Lean Ground Beef Hamburgers

Conveniently pre-made and prefect for grilling. Includes 16 patties weighing in at approximately 5.25 pounds (weight varies). ($14.23)

Oscar Mayer® All Beef Premium Franks

Made from 100 percent pure beef. 21 ct. ($7.29)

MorningStar Farms® Garden Veggie Patties® Veggie Burgers

Just right for satisfying the vegetarians in the group. Includes 16 patties ($11.99). Don't forget the perfect compliment to your grilled meats: fresh Berkley & Jensen® Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns. 16 ct. ($1.99 each). Take your burger from ordinary to extraordinary with Wellsley Farms® American Cheese Slices. 72 ct. ($7.99)

Wellsley Farms® Deli Fresh Red Bliss Potato Salad

Complete your cookout with this classic summer side dish. Available in 48 oz. tubs for feeding large groups ($5.99)

Hillcrest Farms® Sweet Corn on the Cob

Break in half to share! Great grilled or steamed, available in 6-count packs ($3.99 each)

Frito-Lay® Pick N' Pack Chips

Mix any two bags Frito-Lay® assorted chip varieties for one price. ($5.98) Be sure to detail variety available in-club (such as Nacho Cheese Doritos®, Lay's® Classic Potato Chips, Tostitos®)

Fresh Fruit Tray

Provide a satisfying and healthy sweet option with BJ's pre-cut fruit tray. 56 oz. tray includes pineapple, cantaloupe, honey dew, grapes and Watermelon ($5.99)

Heinz® Picnic Pack

Everything you need to dress the perfect hamburger; and all in a convenient condiment carrier for easy transport. Great recipes and grilling tips on package. Contains two 32 oz. plastic ketchup bottles, one 28 oz. plastic yellow mustard bottle and one 26 oz. plastic sweet relish bottle ($7.99)

Dole® Iceberg Lettuce

Great for summer salads or shredding for burgers. Each head of fresh, crisp lettuce ($1.39)

Sunset Gourmet Plum Tomatoes

Plump and juicy, and great on burgers or in salads. 3 lb. package ($6.99)

Country Time® Lemonade

What better way to enjoy summer than with a tall, refreshing glass of Country Time® Lemonade. The taste that's not too tart and not too sweet. 34 qt container ($5.59)

Berkley & Jensen® Variety Pack Soda

Get something for everyone with a variety of lemon-lime, orange, root beer and grape soda. A 24 pack contains six of each flavor and is great for pleasing larger groups ($4.99)

M&M'S® Cookies

Tempt your guests with a dessert table piled high with more than 2 lbs of cookies ($6.99)

BJ's Large Cupcake Platter

A 12 ct. chocolate topped vanilla frosting and sprinkles for a perfect ending to a perfect summer afternoon ($4.99)

Cuisinart® BBQ Tools

Perfect for the grill master in all of us. Barbeque in style with this stainless steel tool set which includes spatula, grill tongs and cleaning brush. ($39.99)