Social media star Suede Brooks apologizes for sharing a post about Israel-Palestinian conflict

Suede Brooks, a popular social media influencer, issued an apology after sharing a video described as pro-Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Brooks, who got her start on YouTube and has racked up over a million followers on Instagram and TikTok respectively, found herself in hot water over the weekend after she re-shared a video that her fans took issue with. With such attention on her social media pages, it didn’t take long before she was called out for reposting the video that discussed the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to HITC, the since-deleted video was a repost from controversial activist Christian Walker that Brooks quickly removed. It's unclear exactly what Walker's post claimed. However, Brooks felt the need to post a video on her Instagram Story and TikTok explaining her actions and apologizing to anyone she hurt.

"I’m coming on here to apologize for the things that I posted on social media recently," the star began her video. "It does not reflect me, it does not reflect my beliefs. What I posted was very ignorant of me and I was not educated on the topic of what’s really going on."

Brooks went on to promise her followers that she will be researching and educating herself on anything she shares from here on out, noting that her platform gives her the responsibility to do so for her followers.

"I do not stand for violence, I do not stand for killing families and anything along those lines. I think it’s absolutely awful what’s going on and I sincerely apologize," she added. "I was not educated and that’s something that I take full responsibility for and it won’t happen again and I hope you guys can forgive me."

She concluded her apology by noting that the only thing she stands for "is peace."

"The last thing I would ever try to promote is violence and anything along those lines. So, I genuinely apologize and it won’t happen again," she stated.