Stray Cats cancel entire US tour as Brian Setzer battles 'serious illness'

Brian Setzer revealed he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease earlier this year

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
The Stray Cats have canceled their U.S. tour due to frontman Brian Setzer's ongoing health issues. 

On Tuesday, Setzer and the band — who were scheduled to kick off their fall tour this past weekend and play through the end of November — took to social media to share the news with their fans. 

"I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour," Setzer, 66, said in a statement posted on Instagram. "I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted."

STRAY CATS FRONTMAN BRIAN SETZER'S AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE HAS LEFT HIM UNABLE TO PLAY GUITAR

Brian Setzer, The Stray Cats

The Stray Cats have canceled their U.S. tour due to band member Brian Setzer's ongoing health issues. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans were quick to offer their support. 

"Your well being is the most important thing!" one fan commented. "You've given a lifetime of music to us! We got you!"

"Please take care of yourself, your health is first!" another wrote. "Don’t worry about us, we will support no matter what!"

Earlier this year, Setzer revealed he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Brian Setzer smiling with blue guitar

Setzer announced he had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease earlier this year. (Tony Nelson/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

THE WHO'S ROGER DALTREY IS 'NERVOUS ABOUT MAKING IT TO THE END OF THE TOUR' AMID HEALTH STRUGGLES

In a post to Instagram, Setzer shared close-up pictures of his hands playing guitar, explaining, "Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I’ve since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar."

He continued, "There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that."

Brian Setzer in the 1980s

The 66-year-old musician rose to fame in the 1980s. (Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)

Setzer thanked the Mayo Clinic for working with him on treatment, writing, "Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me."

"I know I will beat this, it will just take some time. I love you all," he concluded.

Setzer rose to fame in the 1980s with his band, The Stray Cats, playing 1950s-inspired rockabilly. After the group disbanded in 1984, Setzer went solo and later formed the Brian Setzer Orchestra in the 1990s, a 17-piece big band ensemble.

Setzer has regularly toured over the years, completing a run of shows last summer, and last released a solo album in 2023, "The Devil Always Collects."

