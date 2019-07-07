Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Stevie Wonder says he’ll undergo kidney transplant later this year

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Stevie Wonder says he will undergo a kidney transplant later this year.

The 69-year-old music legend disclosed the news to a concert crowd in London on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

The winner of 25 Grammy Awards addressed his health after playing his song “Superstition,” the report said.

STEVIE WONDER CALLS FOR BETTER GUN CONTROL DURING NIPSEY HUSSLE'S MEMORIAL SERVICE: 'IT'S UNACCEPTABLE'

"I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good," he said, according to the BBC. "I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you."

Stevie Wonder, 69, has been performing since childhood. (Associated Press)

Stevie Wonder, 69, has been performing since childhood. (Associated Press)

On Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Wonder was battling “a serious but manageable health issue,” citing information from sources close to the Michigan-born singer.

“He’s got some health challenges, but he doesn’t want a big PR thing out of this,” musician Joan Belgrave, a longtime friend of Wonder, told the Free Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wonder said he planned to do three more concerts then take a break before he undergoes surgery in September, the New York Post reported.

The singer, who has been blind since just after his birth, in part because he was born prematurely, has been performing since childhood and has sold more than 100 million records over his long career.