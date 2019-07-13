Expand / Collapse search
'Star Trek' actress Stephanie Niznik dead at 52

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Actress Stephanie Niznik has died at the age of 52.

The star reportedly died unexpectedly on June 23 in Encino, California, according to Variety.

She's best known for playing Nina Feeney on the drama series "Everwood" from 2002 - 2006. She also played Perim in the 1998 movie, "Star Trek: Insurrection."

Niznik also has roles in “Nash Bridges," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Diagnosis Murder."

She was a Bangor, Maine native and graduated from Duke University.

No cause of death has been given and her manager did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Story developing. 